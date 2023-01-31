ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Lose -4.40%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.29 million ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $11.94 changed hands at -$0.55 or -4.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $712.82M. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.07% off its 52-week high of $29.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.46, which suggests the last value was 54.27% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 934.84K.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.79 on Monday, 01/30/23 subtracted -4.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.86%, with the 5-day performance at 1.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 68.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.57 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACMR’s forecast low is $7.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -168.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.37% for it to hit the projected low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.27% over the past 6 months, a 13.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research Inc. will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.91 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $130.19 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 109.70%. The 2023 estimates are for ACM Research Inc. earnings to increase by 95.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.74% per year.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.93% of ACM Research Inc. shares while 71.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.15%. There are 71.53% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 5.27 million ACMR shares worth $88.64 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.59% or 5.19 million shares worth $87.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $19.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $13.27 million.