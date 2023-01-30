Why To Invest In C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 23.63 million C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.77 changed hands at $2.69 or 17.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. AI’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.43% off its 52-week high of $27.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.16, which suggests the last value was 42.82% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.18 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 17.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.80%, with the 5-day performance at 31.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 70.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -30.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.1% for it to hit the projected low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.15% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -214.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.86 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $66.79 million.

The 2023 estimates are for C3.ai Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.60%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.45% of C3.ai Inc. shares while 46.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.19%. There are 46.91% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc. stock share, with Baker Hughes Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 8.65 million AI shares worth $157.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 7.0 million shares worth $127.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $38.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $33.2 million.