Why Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.39 million Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $119.91 changed hands at $6.48 or 5.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.99B. BILL’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.64% off its 52-week high of $262.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.87, which suggests the last value was 25.05% up since then. When we look at Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Analysts gave the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BILL as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 121.15 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.05%, with the 5-day performance at 15.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 16.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $165.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BILL’s forecast low is $105.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -108.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bill.com Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.43% over the past 6 months, a 320.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bill.com Holdings Inc. will rise 140.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.66 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $237 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bill.com Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.10%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.35% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares while 100.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.62%. There are 100.07% institutions holding the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 13.34 million BILL shares worth $1.47 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.53% or 8.95 million shares worth $983.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.06 million shares estimated at $405.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million shares worth around $320.99 million.