When Will WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.05 million WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $4.93 changed hands at $0.47 or 10.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.48M. WW’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.13% off its 52-week high of $13.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 33.47% up since then. When we look at WW International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the WW International Inc. (WW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended WW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WW International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Instantly WW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.97 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 10.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.72%, with the 5-day performance at 16.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is 35.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.46, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WW’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.15% for it to hit the projected low.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WW International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.71% over the past 6 months, a -44.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WW International Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -68.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $252.99 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that WW International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $238.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2023 estimates are for WW International Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.70% per year.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.96% of WW International Inc. shares while 88.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.10%. There are 88.40% institutions holding the WW International Inc. stock share, with Artal Group S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 21.05% of the shares, roughly 14.82 million WW shares worth $94.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.35% or 8.69 million shares worth $55.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $15.38 million under it, the former controlled 5.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $13.8 million.