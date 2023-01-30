When Will Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 7.54 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s per share price at $8.16 changed hands at $0.47 or 6.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.53% off its 52-week high of $18.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.42, which suggests the last value was 33.58% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Analysts gave the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.43 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.70%, with the 5-day performance at 30.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 45.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.96% over the past 6 months, a -11.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -16.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.90%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 106.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.90%. There are 106.26% institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.50% of the shares, roughly 13.36 million IOVA shares worth $147.53 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.52% or 11.83 million shares worth $130.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $64.51 million under it, the former controlled 4.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $45.9 million.