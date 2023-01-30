Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 21.0 million Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $14.91 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.43B. WBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.72% off its 52-week high of $31.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.82, which suggests the last value was 40.85% up since then. When we look at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.58 million.

Analysts gave the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended WBD as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.19 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.28%, with the 5-day performance at 14.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is 61.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 82.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WBD’s forecast low is $9.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.36% over the past 6 months, a -59.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will fall -187.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -137.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 254.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.36 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $12.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.14 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 229.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 276.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.22% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares while 54.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.01%. There are 54.48% institutions holding the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 174.13 million WBD shares worth $2.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 166.5 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 64.33 million shares estimated at $863.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 48.89 million shares worth around $656.12 million.