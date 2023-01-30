Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at $0.1 or 5.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $734.69M. VCSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -429.94% off its 52-week high of $9.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at Vacasa Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended VCSA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vacasa Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Instantly VCSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8150 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.48%, with the 5-day performance at 15.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 62.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VCSA’s forecast low is $2.40 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -182.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vacasa Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.04% over the past 6 months, a -650.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390.54 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vacasa Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $225.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $329.93 million and $192.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Vacasa Inc. earnings to decrease by -350.00%.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders