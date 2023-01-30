United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Shares Are Up 29.58% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.95 million United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.43. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $48.85 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.17B. UALâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.03% off its 52-week high of $53.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.54, which suggests the last value was 37.48% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.52 million.

Analysts gave the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended UAL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.86 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 0.25% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 31.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UALâ€™s forecast low is $36.00 with $81.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -65.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.31% for it to hit the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Airlines Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 32.93% over the past 6 months, a 201.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc. will rise 233.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.26 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $11.21 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.19 billion and $7.68 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2023 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 75.90%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 24.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares while 63.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.20%. There are 63.00% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.31% of the shares, roughly 35.51 million UAL shares worth $1.26 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 24.67 million shares worth $873.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.45 million shares estimated at $441.01 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.60% of the shares, roughly 9.61 million shares worth around $340.23 million.