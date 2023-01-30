The Stock Of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $54.00 Per Share By 2023.

In the last trading session, 13.07 million Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.75 changed hands at $1.78 or 4.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.61B. RBLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.26% off its 52-week high of $73.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.65, which suggests the last value was 42.65% up since then. When we look at Roblox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.26 million.

Analysts gave the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended RBLX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roblox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 38.22 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.64%, with the 5-day performance at 6.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 43.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBLX’s forecast low is $14.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roblox Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.17% over the past 6 months, a -69.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roblox Corporation will fall -153.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $686.55 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Roblox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $849.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $637.83 million and $770.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Roblox Corporation earnings to decrease by -82.40%.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Roblox Corporation shares while 70.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.00%. There are 70.67% institutions holding the Roblox Corporation stock share, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.18% of the shares, roughly 82.78 million RBLX shares worth $2.72 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 41.65 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 8.77 million shares estimated at $288.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $279.24 million.