SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.57 million SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $16.97 changed hands at $0.88 or 5.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.80B. SPWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.47% off its 52-week high of $28.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at SunPower Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

Analysts gave the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SPWR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SunPower Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.39 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.88%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -5.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPWR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.61% for it to hit the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunPower Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.42% over the past 6 months, a 385.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SunPower Corporation will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $428 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that SunPower Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $481.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.80%. The 2023 estimates are for SunPower Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.00%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of SunPower Corporation shares while 89.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.92%. There are 89.24% institutions holding the SunPower Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million SPWR shares worth $235.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 8.18 million shares worth $129.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $40.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $59.03 million.