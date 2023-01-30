Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 2.03 million Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.89B. SMFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.8% off its 52-week high of $9.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.39, which suggests the last value was 39.3% up since then. When we look at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Analysts gave the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SMFG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Instantly SMFG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.01 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.66%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) is 11.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SMFG’s forecast low is $7.47 with $11.69 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.89% over the past 6 months, a -17.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 37.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.30% per year.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 11.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 11.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares while 1.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.78%. There are 1.78% institutions holding the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 14.27 million SMFG shares worth $84.18 million.

Cowen Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 9.92 million shares worth $58.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF. With 5.23 million shares estimated at $28.74 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional Int’l Core Equity Market ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $2.98 million.