Stock Performance And Forecast For Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.43 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.00M. DBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -315.64% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 48.15% up since then. When we look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Instantly DBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.13%, with the 5-day performance at 9.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 84.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DBD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.46% over the past 6 months, a -226.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated will fall -29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 766.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $843.46 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $979.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated earnings to increase by 71.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.70% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares while 83.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.00%. There are 83.98% institutions holding the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.97% of the shares, roughly 11.04 million DBD shares worth $25.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 5.39 million shares worth $12.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.42 million shares estimated at $13.22 million under it, the former controlled 6.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $5.01 million.