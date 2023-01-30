Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.10 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.20B. LUV’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.78% off its 52-week high of $50.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.20, which suggests the last value was 16.34% up since then. When we look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.50 million.

Analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LUV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.53 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 12.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.11 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwest Airlines Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.29% over the past 6 months, a 163.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwest Airlines Co. will rise 84.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.79 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Southwest Airlines Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.69 billion and $6.73 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Southwest Airlines Co. earnings to increase by 129.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 59.76% per year.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 75.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.09%. There are 75.82% institutions holding the Southwest Airlines Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.92% of the shares, roughly 64.86 million LUV shares worth $2.35 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.88% or 52.74 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.2 million shares estimated at $947.3 million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $639.55 million.