Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 2.92 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $2.02 changed hands at $0.09 or 4.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.00M. SNOA’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.4% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 50.5% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 64.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 80.36%, with the 5-day performance at 64.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 99.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 717.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -345.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -345.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 17.10%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.99%. There are 5.96% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.44% of the shares, roughly 75767.0 SNOA shares worth $0.22 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 36878.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 34014.0 shares estimated at $99320.0 under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 30077.0 shares worth around $87824.0.