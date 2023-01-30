Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changing hands around $0.36 or 26.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.10M. STSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -110.47% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 52.33% up since then. When we look at Sharps Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.30K.

Analysts gave the Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended STSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Instantly STSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 26.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.15%, with the 5-day performance at 23.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) is 39.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STSS’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -219.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Sharps Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.30%.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.27% of Sharps Technology Inc. shares while 2.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.51%. There are 2.69% institutions holding the Sharps Technology Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million STSS shares worth $0.12 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 69500.0 shares worth $79445.0 as of Sep 29, 2022.