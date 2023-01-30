Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.03 million Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.85 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $689.11M. ROVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.4% off its 52-week high of $6.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 18.44% up since then. When we look at Rover Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.98K.

Analysts gave the Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ROVR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rover Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 2.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.90%, with the 5-day performance at 3.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is 10.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROVR’s forecast low is $4.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rover Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.44% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rover Group Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.2 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rover Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $45.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rover Group Inc. earnings to increase by 34.80%.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.66% of Rover Group Inc. shares while 87.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.39%. There are 87.90% institutions holding the Rover Group Inc. stock share, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.48% of the shares, roughly 26.46 million ROVR shares worth $99.5 million.

Foundry Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.09% or 20.27 million shares worth $76.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $13.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $13.65 million.