Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.55 changed hands at $0.18 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.07B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.96% off its 52-week high of $10.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 70.53% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Analysts gave the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ROIV as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.78 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.01%, with the 5-day performance at -2.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 13.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROIV’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roivant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 107.02% over the past 6 months, a -34.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Roivant Sciences Ltd. will rise 9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.26 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $19.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.34 million and $9.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Roivant Sciences Ltd. earnings to decrease by -6.80%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.18% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares while 51.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.29%. There are 51.27% institutions holding the Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.37% of the shares, roughly 129.39 million ROIV shares worth $1.11 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.11% or 99.38 million shares worth $849.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $60.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $50.94 million.