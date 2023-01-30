Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ: PEV) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.35 or 31.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.50M. PEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -486.21% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 37.93% up since then. When we look at Phoenix Motor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.13K.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) trade information

Instantly PEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 31.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.79%, with the 5-day performance at 28.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) is 40.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Phoenix Motor Inc. earnings to decrease by -986.40%.

PEV Dividends

Phoenix Motor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 91.50% of Phoenix Motor Inc. shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.80%. There are 0.75% institutions holding the Phoenix Motor Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million PEV shares worth $0.49 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 17466.0 shares worth $82788.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 9832.0 shares estimated at $15436.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.