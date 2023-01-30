PARA Stock: More Upside For Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)?

In the latest trading session, 2.65 million Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.76 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.70B. PARA’s current price is a discount, trading about -72.28% off its 52-week high of $39.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.29, which suggests the last value was 32.82% up since then. When we look at Paramount Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.83 million.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.29 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.83%, with the 5-day performance at 7.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 41.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 88.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.84 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.90, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PARA’s forecast low is $11.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Global share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.76% over the past 6 months, a -48.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.17 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $7.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8 billion and $7.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Paramount Global earnings to increase by 77.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.33% per year.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16. The 4.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.41% of Paramount Global shares while 82.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.69%. There are 82.00% institutions holding the Paramount Global stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 91.22 million PARA shares worth $2.08 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 57.51 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.85 million shares estimated at $338.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $261.02 million.