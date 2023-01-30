PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 2.09 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $29.40 changed hands at $1.03 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.8% off its 52-week high of $38.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.51, which suggests the last value was 33.64% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.13 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.69%, with the 5-day performance at 5.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 13.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.92 days.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.08% over the past 6 months, a 93.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.99 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $99.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 20.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.74% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 88.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.96%. There are 88.49% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 10.82 million PD shares worth $249.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 8.09 million shares worth $200.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 8.12 million shares estimated at $187.34 million under it, the former controlled 9.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $77.8 million.