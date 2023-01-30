Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.20M. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2717.86% off its 52-week high of $7.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 39.29% up since then. When we look at Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.07K.

Analysts gave the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.21%, with the 5-day performance at 12.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 55.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, METX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -971.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -971.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $29.16 million.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 20 and November 24.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.84% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares while 1.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.48%. There are 1.38% institutions holding the Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 52308.0 METX shares worth $73231.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 12798.0 shares worth $17917.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 7857.0 shares estimated at $10999.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.