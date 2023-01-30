Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $124.99M. MREO’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.0% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.19K.

Analysts gave the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MREO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

With action -1.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is 91.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MREO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mereo BioPharma Group plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.36% over the past 6 months, a 82.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares while 56.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.93%. There are 56.93% institutions holding the Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.32% of the shares, roughly 16.76 million MREO shares worth $18.77 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.58% or 10.04 million shares worth $11.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $0.52 million.