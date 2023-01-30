Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $11.59 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. MGNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.08% off its 52-week high of $14.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 51.77% up since then. When we look at Magnite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

Instantly MGNI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.90 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.44%, with the 5-day performance at 16.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) is 13.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.33 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnite Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 43.09% over the past 6 months, a 36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.36 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Magnite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $152.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $114.1 million and $142.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Magnite Inc. earnings to increase by 100.10%.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.64% of Magnite Inc. shares while 66.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.55%. There are 66.76% institutions holding the Magnite Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.90% of the shares, roughly 11.83 million MGNI shares worth $105.03 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.15% or 9.5 million shares worth $84.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.64 million shares estimated at $41.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $32.62 million.