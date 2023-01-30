Let’s Talk About Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.99 million Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $87.60 changed hands at -$1.39 or -1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $242.20B. ORCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.3% off its 52-week high of $90.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.78, which suggests the last value was 30.62% up since then. When we look at Oracle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.42 million.

Analysts gave the Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended ORCL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Oracle Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 90.49 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.17%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 9.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oracle Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.54% over the past 6 months, a 0.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oracle Corporation will fall -2.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.04 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Oracle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $12.33 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Oracle Corporation earnings to decrease by -47.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.02% per year.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.78% of Oracle Corporation shares while 42.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.92%. There are 42.87% institutions holding the Oracle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 137.08 million ORCL shares worth $9.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 114.92 million shares worth $8.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 43.22 million shares estimated at $3.02 billion under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 34.84 million shares worth around $2.43 billion.