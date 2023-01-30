In the last trading session, 1.12 million 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $4.92 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $541.69M. EGHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.46% off its 52-week high of $16.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 41.67% up since then. When we look at 8×8 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.96 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.89%, with the 5-day performance at 12.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 19.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 8×8 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.93% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 8×8 Inc. will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.89 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that 8×8 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $193.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.92%. The 2023 estimates are for 8×8 Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.06% of 8×8 Inc. shares while 99.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.17%. There are 99.04% institutions holding the 8×8 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.41% of the shares, roughly 18.49 million EGHT shares worth $95.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $84.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 8.79 million shares estimated at $30.31 million under it, the former controlled 7.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 4.04% of the shares, roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $23.72 million.