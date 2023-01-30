Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.78 changed hands at -$0.22 or -5.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $378.42M. CNTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.03% off its 52-week high of $11.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.88, which suggests the last value was 23.81% up since then. When we look at Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.19K.

Analysts gave the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CNTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Instantly CNTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.05 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.94%, with the 5-day performance at -3.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 15.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNTA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will fall -24.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to increase by 53.30%.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.29% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 76.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.08%. There are 76.48% institutions holding the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 21.16% of the shares, roughly 19.96 million CNTA shares worth $80.25 million.

Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.56% or 9.96 million shares worth $48.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $4.94 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $4.7 million.