Let’s Jump Into The Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at -$0.14 or -14.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.60M. INBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.12% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 79.27% up since then. When we look at Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INBS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 212.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -14.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 309.71%, with the 5-day performance at 212.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) is 256.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INBS’s forecast low is $1.60 with $1.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -95.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.75% over the past 6 months, a 42.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 16.20%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.05% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares while 2.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.07%. There are 2.79% institutions holding the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million INBS shares worth $76676.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 0.11 million shares worth $74077.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $74884.0 under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11388.0 shares worth around $7538.0.