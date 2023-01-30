Let’s Dive Into The Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at $0.13 or 6.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $505.70M. HYZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.76% off its 52-week high of $6.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 36.87% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 768.26K.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.19 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 6.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.00%, with the 5-day performance at 10.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 53.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYZN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -84.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyzon Motors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.78% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 900.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.17 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $16.07 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,570.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.50%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.91% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 20.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.07%. There are 20.38% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Public Investment Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million HYZN shares worth $23.62 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.42% or 6.01 million shares worth $17.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.5 million shares estimated at $12.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $6.45 million.