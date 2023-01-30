Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.86 changing hands around $0.87 or 5.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.02B. PHG’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.58% off its 52-week high of $34.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.75, which suggests the last value was 34.21% up since then. When we look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Analysts gave the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PHG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Instantly PHG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.07 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.15%, with the 5-day performance at 3.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is 21.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHG’s forecast low is $11.82 with $32.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Koninklijke Philips N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.89% over the past 6 months, a -67.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Koninklijke Philips N.V. earnings to decrease by -38.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 5.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.91. It is important to note, however, that the 5.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares while 14.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.52%. There are 14.52% institutions holding the Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 39.3 million PHG shares worth $846.21 million.

Harris Associates L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 16.99 million shares worth $365.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund and FMI Large Cap Fund. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $105.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMI Large Cap Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $49.73 million.