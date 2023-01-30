Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.92 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.49B. JNPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.49% off its 52-week high of $38.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.18, which suggests the last value was 21.12% up since then. When we look at Juniper Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Analysts gave the Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended JNPR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.42 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 1.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JNPR’s forecast low is $29.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Juniper Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.88% over the past 6 months, a 12.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Juniper Networks Inc. will rise 16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Juniper Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Juniper Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.95% per year.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 31. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares while 93.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.30%. There are 93.04% institutions holding the Juniper Networks Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 38.85 million JNPR shares worth $1.25 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.96% or 38.83 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.48 million shares estimated at $849.48 million under it, the former controlled 8.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million shares worth around $308.65 million.