Is Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.66 million Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.31B. RKLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.9% off its 52-week high of $11.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RKLB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.05 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.03%, with the 5-day performance at 3.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 38.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RKLB’s forecast low is $3.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -203.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rocket Lab USA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.57% over the past 6 months, a 48.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 265.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.11 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $67.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.29 million and $27.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,036.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 147.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rocket Lab USA Inc. earnings to decrease by -324.20%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.38% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares while 57.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.84%. There are 57.27% institutions holding the Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock share, with VK Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.94% of the shares, roughly 74.75 million RKLB shares worth $283.31 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.76% or 69.24 million shares worth $262.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.67 million shares estimated at $35.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 6.83 million shares worth around $25.87 million.