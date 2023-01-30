Is Heliogen Inc.’s (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.06 or 10.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $114.58M. HLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -921.21% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 30.3% up since then. When we look at Heliogen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6859 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 10.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.91%, with the 5-day performance at 18.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 24.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 164.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Heliogen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.81 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Heliogen Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.97% of Heliogen Inc. shares while 42.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.86%. There are 42.54% institutions holding the Heliogen Inc. stock share, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 23.94 million HLGN shares worth $50.51 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.76% or 9.06 million shares worth $19.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $12.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million shares worth around $12.24 million.