Is Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.31 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. CRDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.99% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.61, which suggests the last value was 50.26% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRDO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.65 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.05%, with the 5-day performance at 15.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 37.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRDO’s forecast low is $18.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.81% over the past 6 months, a 225.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.74 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $54.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -27.60%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.57% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 28.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.57%. There are 28.27% institutions holding the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.01% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million CRDO shares worth $102.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 3.59 million shares worth $41.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 8.19 million shares estimated at $95.71 million under it, the former controlled 5.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 2.08 million shares worth around $22.9 million.