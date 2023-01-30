Is Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at $0.04 or 13.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.70M. CLXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -497.06% off its 52-week high of $2.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 64.71% up since then. When we look at Calyxt Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLXT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Calyxt Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Instantly CLXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3400 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 13.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 130.51%, with the 5-day performance at 28.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is 143.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLXT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Calyxt Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -93.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Calyxt Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.49 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Calyxt Inc. earnings to increase by 41.10%.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Calyxt Inc. shares while 6.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.27%. There are 6.20% institutions holding the Calyxt Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.39% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million CLXT shares worth $0.16 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $46434.0 under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.17% of the shares, roughly 80427.0 shares worth around $19423.0.