Is Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.86 changed hands at $1.41 or 13.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $304.45M. CABA’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.93% off its 52-week high of $11.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 95.03% up since then. When we look at Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.03K.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Instantly CABA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.20 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 13.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.22%, with the 5-day performance at 15.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is 55.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.7 days.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cabaletta Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 913.68% over the past 6 months, a -2.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cabaletta Bio Inc. will rise 4.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Cabaletta Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.90%.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.31% of Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares while 57.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.95%. There are 57.61% institutions holding the Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million CABA shares worth $30.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 1.28 million shares worth $15.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $12.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $2.27 million.