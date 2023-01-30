Is Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at $0.16 or 10.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -273.71% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 37.14% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AUR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7650 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 10.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.63%, with the 5-day performance at 25.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 53.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Innovation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -96.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Aurora Innovation Inc. earnings to decrease by -212.10%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.44% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares while 47.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.96%. There are 47.47% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.26% of the shares, roughly 59.78 million AUR shares worth $114.17 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 39.42 million shares worth $75.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 25.9 million shares estimated at $49.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 9.34 million shares worth around $17.84 million.