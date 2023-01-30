Is AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 4.71 million AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.43 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.57B. AGNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.27% off its 52-week high of $14.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 36.13% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.68 million.

Analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AGNC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.73 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.39%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 9.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.57, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGNC’s forecast low is $8.50 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.63% for it to hit the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.40% over the past 6 months, a 0.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp. will fall -17.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $398.75 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $376.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247 million and $448 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2023 estimates are for AGNC Investment Corp. earnings to increase by 286.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.81% per year.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 12.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 12.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 43.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.32%. There are 43.14% institutions holding the AGNC Investment Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 48.34 million AGNC shares worth $535.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.10% or 31.9 million shares worth $353.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 15.36 million shares estimated at $170.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 13.2 million shares worth around $146.1 million.