HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.53 million HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.07 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.49B. HPQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.66% off its 52-week high of $41.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.08, which suggests the last value was 17.17% up since then. When we look at HP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.23 million.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 29.54 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.17%, with the 5-day performance at 1.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 9.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.95% over the past 6 months, a -18.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HP Inc. will fall -10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.79 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that HP Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $15.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.68 billion and $16.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for HP Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.73% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03. The 3.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.05. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of HP Inc. shares while 85.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.82%. There are 85.67% institutions holding the HP Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.39% of the shares, roughly 104.48 million HPQ shares worth $3.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 99.24 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 38.17 million shares estimated at $951.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 27.41 million shares worth around $898.45 million.