Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $11.15 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.18B. MOMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.5% off its 52-week high of $11.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 64.48% up since then. When we look at Hello Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MOMO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hello Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.54 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.16%, with the 5-day performance at 8.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is 25.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOMO’s forecast low is $48.82 with $139.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1150.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -337.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hello Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 143.98% over the past 6 months, a -14.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hello Group Inc. will rise 38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $470.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hello Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $425.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $510.52 million and $437.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.66%. The 2023 estimates are for Hello Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -254.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.22% per year.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.53% of Hello Group Inc. shares while 62.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.60%. There are 62.91% institutions holding the Hello Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 10.11 million MOMO shares worth $112.75 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.14% or 9.69 million shares worth $108.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4.8 million shares estimated at $53.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $22.81 million.