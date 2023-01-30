Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 42.17 million Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.12 changing hands around $1.25 or 143.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.40M. HSCSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -183.02% off its 52-week high of $6.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the last value was 66.51% up since then. When we look at Heart Test Laboratories Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.35K.

Analysts gave the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HSCS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heart Test Laboratories Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 168.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4500 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 143.65% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 152.41%, with the 5-day performance at 168.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) is 161.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HSCSâ€™s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -88.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.30%.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.10% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares while 0.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.17%. There are 0.85% institutions holding the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stock share, with AE Wealth Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 HSCS shares worth $29500.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 23412.0 shares worth $43874.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.