Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 26.01 million Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.71 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.98B. GRAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.17% off its 52-week high of $6.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 40.97% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.57 million.

Analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GRAB as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.84 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 12.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRAB’s forecast low is $2.65 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 235.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $343.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grab Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $360.68 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 211.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Grab Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -32.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.92% of Grab Holdings Limited shares while 47.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.06%. There are 47.62% institutions holding the Grab Holdings Limited stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.85% of the shares, roughly 699.18 million GRAB shares worth $1.77 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 331.94 million shares worth $839.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 68.21 million shares estimated at $179.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 43.38 million shares worth around $114.1 million.