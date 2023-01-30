GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.46 million GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.60M. GLYC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.65% off its 52-week high of $3.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 84.96% up since then. When we look at GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.47K.

Analysts gave the GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLYC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) trade information

Instantly GLYC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.60 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.88%, with the 5-day performance at 32.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is 51.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLYC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -283.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GlycoMimetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 401.48% over the past 6 months, a 26.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GlycoMimetics Inc. will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -94.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.50%.

GLYC Dividends

GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares while 54.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.65%. There are 54.54% institutions holding the GlycoMimetics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.21% of the shares, roughly 9.54 million GLYC shares worth $5.71 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.34% or 9.09 million shares worth $5.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $0.35 million.