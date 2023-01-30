GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.56 million GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.89. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at $0.08 or 10.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.80M. GOVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -418.07% off its 52-week high of $4.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 36.14% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 10.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.70%, with the 5-day performance at 16.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 50.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GeoVax Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.29% over the past 6 months, a 75.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GeoVax Labs Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -74.10% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30k and $165k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for GeoVax Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.40%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 13.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares while 9.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.97%. There are 9.85% institutions holding the GeoVax Labs Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.83% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million GOVX shares worth $1.13 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.20% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 91154.0 shares worth around $75666.0.