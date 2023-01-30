G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 17.75 million G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.41 changing hands around $2.41 or 80.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.28M. GMVD’s current price is a discount, trading about -3645.84% off its 52-week high of $202.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 64.14% up since then. When we look at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 392.37K.

Analysts gave the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GMVD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Instantly GMVD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 73.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.18 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 80.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.94%, with the 5-day performance at 73.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) is 82.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GMVD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.91% for it to hit the projected low.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 15.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.04% of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares while 3.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.85%. There are 3.44% institutions holding the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd stock share, with Regal Partners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million GMVD shares worth $0.32 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 65336.0 shares worth $39528.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.