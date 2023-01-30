Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 6.24 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.70 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.79B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.01% off its 52-week high of $10.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 52.64% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.87 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.75 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.75%, with the 5-day performance at -7.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 7.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will rise 166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $268.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.93 million and $223.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -87.70%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 25.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 43.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.33%. There are 43.33% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 44.13 million YMM shares worth $289.06 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 39.68 million shares worth $359.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 37.6 million shares estimated at $340.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $84.74 million.