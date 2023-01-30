Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 30.9 million Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.09 or 24.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30M. FRGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1795.12% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 56.1% up since then. When we look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 24.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.62%, with the 5-day performance at 45.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is 92.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5890.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Freight Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 77.00%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares while 6.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.46%. There are 6.65% institutions holding the Freight Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 35675.0 FRGT shares worth $57436.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 13715.0 shares worth $22081.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 7601.0 shares estimated at $12237.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.