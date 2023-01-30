FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) : Investors Should Not Dump NOTE Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.72 changed hands at -$1.34 or -26.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $676.88M. NOTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -230.65% off its 52-week high of $12.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.42, which suggests the last value was -18.82% down since then. When we look at FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.35K.

Analysts gave the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOTE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Instantly NOTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.67 on Friday, 01/27/23 subtracted -26.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.23%, with the 5-day performance at -32.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is -30.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NOTE’s forecast low is $5.50 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -195.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.85% for it to hit the projected low.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.79 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $38.47 million.

The 2023 estimates are for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -266.50%.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.79% of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares while 23.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.28%. There are 23.49% institutions holding the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stock share, with Maso Capital Partners Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million NOTE shares worth $39.68 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.30% or 1.57 million shares worth $15.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 12411.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.