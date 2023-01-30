Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -335.64 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 2.59 million Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $113.60M. SOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -141.58% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 43.56% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.30%, with the 5-day performance at 2.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 71.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $4.40 with $4.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -335.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -335.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.82% over the past 6 months, a -54.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 203.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.49 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.88 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 94.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to increase by 65.80%.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 11.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.16%. There are 11.00% institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.15% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million SOLO shares worth $5.31 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 1.12 million shares worth $1.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4.15 million shares estimated at $5.06 million under it, the former controlled 12.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.68 million.