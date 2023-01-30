Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $53.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.96 changed hands at $1.7 or 4.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.77B. BROS’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.57% off its 52-week high of $66.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.05, which suggests the last value was 45.75% up since then. When we look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BROS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dutch Bros Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.59 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 4.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.11%, with the 5-day performance at 8.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is 30.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BROS’s forecast low is $31.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dutch Bros Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.22% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dutch Bros Inc. will rise 250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $195.25 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Dutch Bros Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $210.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140.08 million and $152.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Dutch Bros Inc. earnings to decrease by -329.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.50% per year.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.12% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares while 51.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.54%. There are 51.73% institutions holding the Dutch Bros Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.45% of the shares, roughly 3.85 million BROS shares worth $142.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.11% or 2.78 million shares worth $102.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $36.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $31.53 million.