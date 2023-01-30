Could 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $8.58 changed hands at $0.84 or 10.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $605.32M. TWOU’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.59% off its 52-week high of $18.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 45.22% up since then. When we look at 2U Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.57K.

Analysts gave the 2U Inc. (TWOU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended TWOU as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 2U Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.62 on Friday, 01/27/23 added 10.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.84%, with the 5-day performance at 28.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 52.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWOU’s forecast low is $7.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.41% for it to hit the projected low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2U Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.18% over the past 6 months, a 71.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 2U Inc. will rise 87.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.04 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that 2U Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $234.55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.50%. The 2023 estimates are for 2U Inc. earnings to increase by 19.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.59% of 2U Inc. shares while 95.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.43%. There are 95.87% institutions holding the 2U Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 12.19% of the shares, roughly 9.41 million TWOU shares worth $58.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 6.69 million shares worth $70.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.41 million shares estimated at $40.05 million under it, the former controlled 8.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $22.69 million.